CISCO – McLennan Community College improved their conference record to 6-3 with a win against Cisco College, 73-65, in overtime Saturday.
MCC ended the first half with a 36-19 lead, but Cisco fought back to tie the game at 56-all by the end of regulation.
The Highlassies took full advantage of the overtime to reassert their scoring ability, winning the overtime 17-9 and taking the victory.
Annya Moss had 25 points for the ‘Lassies, with Jade Bradley scoring 18 and Jaidyn Fontenette scoring 10.
MCC hosts Ranger at the Highlands on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. The game will be followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.