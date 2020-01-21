The McLennan basketball teams will continue a busy week when they head to Terrell to face Southwestern Christian.
It’ll be the sandwich games in a stretch of three games in six days for both MCC squads. Ricky Rhodes’ Highlassies moved to 14-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play with a gutty 94-87 overtime win over Temple on Monday night. They’ll face a Southwestern Christian team that is 9-9 on the year and has yet to win in conference play after six attempts.
Meanwhile, the MCC men (11-9, 2-2) will be looking to build on its best defensive game of the year after taking down Temple, 84-64. They should be favored against a Rams squad that is 6-14 overall and 0-6 in league play.
Game times on Wednesday are 3 p.m. for the women and 5 for the men.
