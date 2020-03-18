The seasons are over for McLennan Community College, but the awards are still coming in.

MCC baseball and softball were both honored by the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with Player of the Week honors for the last week of action of the season. The NJCAA called off the rest of the year earlier this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

MCC baseball’s Brett Squires won the honor after hitting .461 with a double, five home runs, eight runs scored and 10 RBIs for the week of March 8-14. MCC softball’s Sophie Wideman, a sophomore catcher from Midway, won the softball award after raking three homers, seven RBIs and scoring five runs with a .461 batting average in four games between March 8-14.

Recommended for you

Load comments