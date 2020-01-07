McLennan Community College’s basketball teams will head to the road for a couple of major early conference tests on Wednesday.
The MCC men will open up conference play against No. 2-ranked Ranger (16-1, 1-0). The Highlanders are 9-7 on the season after the nonconference portion of their season, which they completed with a 120-63 blowout of Concordia University’s JV team last week.
Meanwhile, the Highlassies’ game with No. 21 Ranger will pit a pair of teams who are both 1-0 in conference play. MCC (11-4, 1-0) opened up conference action with a 97-45 win over Cisco last Saturday. The Highlassies’ Jade Bradley won Conference Player of the Week after averaging 22 points in MCC’s two games last week.
