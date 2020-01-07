McLennan Community College’s basketball teams will head to the road for a couple of major early conference tests on Wednesday.

The MCC men will open up conference play against No. 2-ranked Ranger (16-1, 1-0). The Highlanders are 9-7 on the season after the nonconference portion of their season, which they completed with a 120-63 blowout of Concordia University’s JV team last week.

Meanwhile, the Highlassies’ game with No. 21 Ranger will pit a pair of teams who are both 1-0 in conference play. MCC (11-4, 1-0) opened up conference action with a 97-45 win over Cisco last Saturday. The Highlassies’ Jade Bradley won Conference Player of the Week after averaging 22 points in MCC’s two games last week.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments