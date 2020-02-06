When the No. 4 team in the country visits a gym, the home team better bring its A-game. McLennan Community College’s men’s hoops team did just that, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Ranger, 67-61 in a tight game. The Highlassies, on the other hand, had no trouble with the Lady Rangers as they prevailed, 64-49.
The Highlassies (17-7, 7-3 conference) never trailed in the game, scoring with two free throws and a jumper before Ranger scored. MCC used a 10-2 run at the end of the first quarter to lead 20-9.
Both teams played evenly, Ranger cutting into the lead, 26-18, with 4:44 to play in the second period, but the ‘Lassies used an 8-0 run and stretched the lead to 16 at the end of the second quarter.
The home team lead by as many as 24 in the second half and finished with the win.
Seynabou Thiam lead MCC with 12 points and Mele Kaloni Kailahi had 11 for the Highlassies.
In the second game, neither the Highlanders nor the Rangers could take firm control of the game, with the lead changing frequently in the first 11 minutes of the game. With 8:42 to go in the first half, MCC used an 8-0 run to lead 26-18 with 7:12 to go. Ranger managed to tie the game at 31 at the end of the half.
MCC (14-10, 5-3 conference) took an early three point lead at the start of the second half, but the lead didn’t last. Ranger took a seven point lead, 50-43, with about 12 minutes left in the half. The Highlanders weren’t through as they went on an 11-1 run with eight minutes to go. The two teams then traded scores with MCC leading, 61-58, with 3:43 left in the game.
Ranger earned their No. 4 ranking by not giving up. They ended the game on a 9-0 run scoring seven from the free throw line.
MCC’s leading scorer was Rodrique Massenat, who had 20 points. Tre Thomas added 10 more.
Both the ‘Lassies and Highlanders will travel to Plano Saturday to face Collin County Community Colliege. The women’s game starts at 2 p.m., with the men’s game scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
