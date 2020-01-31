The McLennan Community College softball team saw their season get off to a good start earning a pair of wins at the Chipola Invitational in Youngsville, Louisiana. The Highlassies had run-rule wins in both games.
MCC opened the season with a 16-8 win over Snead State. Snead State took a 7-5 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning, but that’s when the Highlassies’ bats got hot, scoring 11 runs in the next three innings, while holding Snead State to one more run in the top of the sixth.
Gracy Crafts got the win for MCC.
In the second game, the ‘Lassies went up against the defending NJCAA Div. II champion LSU-Eunice, and came away with an 11-3 win.
While MCC (2-0) had spotted Snead State a 7-5 lead, in the second game, the Highlassies jumped out in front from the beginning, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning. LSU-Eunice answered with a run in the bottom of the inning.
The two teams repeated the first inning in the fourth, with MCC again scoring five in the top and LSU-Eunice getting one in the bottom. LSU-Eunice scored their final run in the bottom of the fifth, and MCC scored in the top of the sixth for the final score.
Reese Taylor was the winning pitcher.
For the day, Lindsey Evans went 5-8 with a double, a triple, two homers and five RBIs.
MCC faces Lake Land at 11 a.m. and Odessa College at 1:30 p.m. in the second day of the tournament.
