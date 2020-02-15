Gracy Crafts had to wait until the second game to pitch, but when she did, she made it count. Crafts pitched a nine inning no-hitter against Northeast Texas Saturday afternoon at the Bosque River Ballpark, wrapping up a doubleheader sweep. MCC won the first game, 9-1, and won the second game, 9-0.
The first game started a little slow, with Northeast getting on the board first, scoring one run in the top of the second inning. MCC tied the game in the bottom of the third, then erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Reese Taylor got the win for the Highlassies.
In the second game, the ‘Lassies (8-2) decided not to waste Crafts’ pitching. The team scored three runs in the bottom of the first, another run in the third, two in the fourth. The team then scored three runs over the next two innings.
MCC plays Navarro College Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bosque River Ballpark.
