Hosting Navarro College in a Sunday doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark, the McLennan Community College softball team took both games, 8-4 and 9-1.

In the first game, MCC (11-2) took the lead with a run in the bottom of the first. They extended that lead with another run in the bottom of the third. Navarro answered with one run each in the top of the fourth and fifth, but the Highlassies answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and added three more in the bottom of the sixth. Navarro’s scoring concluded with two runs in the top of the sixth.

Gracy Craft got the win. Rebeca Fajardo hit a home run for the home team.

In the second game, MCC again jumped into an early lead with one run each in the first and second innings. Navarro scored their only run in the top of the third, but MCC answered with a run in the fourth, five more in the fifth and a final run in the sixth and final inning.

Nikki Ramirez picked up the win and Lindsey Evans homered and had 3 RBIs for MCC.

The Highlassies host Blinn College on Tuesday for a doubleheader beginning at noon.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments