HILLSBORO – McLennan Community College’s softball team took both games of a doubleheader against Hill College Thursday. The Highlassies won the first game, 11-3, with Reese Taylor getting the win and Nikki Ramirez earning a save. The second game was a run-rule 14-4 romp, with Ramirez getting the win.
Hill opened the scoring in the first game, scoring one in the bottom of the second. They extended the lead by two more runs in the fourth inning.
The ‘Lassies responded with a run of their own in the top of the fourth, then added three more in the fifth. Sophie Wideman hit a solo home run in the fourth, and later added an RBI in the fifth. Arianna Perales hit a double to score Kadyen Trochmin and Rebecca Fajardo.
MCC wasn’t finished, scoring a run in the sixth after Trochim walked and Fajardo hit a double.
The Highlassies scored six more runs in the seventh inning, beginning with another Wideman (4-5, 2 HR, 4 RBIs) homer. Three doubles scored two more runs, and Jessika Truax hit a two-run homer to complete the scoring.
In the second game, MCC didn’t wait to start the scoring. They scored three runs in the top of the first, and four more in the second. Hill countered with their only runs in the bottom of the second, but the ‘Lassies added five more in the third and ended their scoring with two more runs in the top of the fifth.
Wideman had another homer in the second game, while Perales went 3-3 with a double and RBI in the second game. Fajardo went 2-2 with a home run and two RBIs.
MCC is scheduled to host San Jacinto College-South in a non-conference doubleheader on Monday at the Bosque River Ballpark, beginning at 1 p.m.
