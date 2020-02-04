The McLennan Community College softball team swept a doubleheader versus Bossier Parish, 9-8 and 14-6, on Tuesday at Bosque River Ballpark.
MCC pitcher Gracy Crafts threw six innings to get the win in the opener and Reese Taylor went five innings for the victory in the nightcap.
Sophie Wideman led MCC at the plate in the opener by going 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI in the opener. Cydney DeLeon went 2 for 6 with a home run, a double and three RBI on the day.
DeLeon, a freshman utility player from Corpus Christi, followed up the NTJCAC player of the week honor she claimed on Tuesday. She started all five games at the Chipola Invitational on Friday through Sunday, recording a .706 batting average with four doubles, a triple, four RBIs and 10 runs scored along with three stolen bases.
