Having their first two games of the season cancelled due to bad weather, the McLennan Community College softball team will travel to Youngsville, Louisiana, to take on five different teams over a three-day period, beginning with Snead State Community College and LSU-Eunice on Friday. The first game will be at 9 a.m. with the second scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.
Snead State from Alabama went 21-36, 11-17 conference last year, while LSU-Eunice wrapped up their season with the NJCAA Div. II championship.
Saturday’s games will be against Lake Land College (11 a.m.) and Odessa College (1:30 p.m.), and the Sunday game will be against defending NJCAA Div. I champions Chipola at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.