Having their first two games of the season cancelled due to bad weather, the McLennan Community College softball team will travel to Youngsville, Louisiana, to take on five different teams over a three-day period, beginning with Snead State Community College and LSU-Eunice on Friday. The first game will be at 9 a.m. with the second scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Snead State from Alabama went 21-36, 11-17 conference last year, while LSU-Eunice wrapped up their season with the NJCAA Div. II championship.

Saturday’s games will be against Lake Land College (11 a.m.) and Odessa College (1:30 p.m.), and the Sunday game will be against defending NJCAA Div. I champions Chipola at 11 a.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments