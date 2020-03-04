McLennan’s Gracy Crafts won Conference Pitcher of the Week honors for games played between Feb. 23-29.

The freshman right-hander from Elgin went 2-0 on the week, including tossing a five-inning no-hitter in a 14-0 shutout win over Cisco. For the week, she tallied 11 strikeouts and two walks. Crafts won the honor for the second time this season.

She and the Highlassies will return to action Saturday at Vernon.

