Due to bad weather, the McLennan softball team’s doubleheader at San Jacinto on Wednesday has been canceled.
The Highlassies (7-2), who are riding a four-game winning streak, will next play Saturday, when they host Northeast Texas for a twinbill beginning at noon at the Bosque River Ballpark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.