McLennan Community College softball is having to work around Mother Nature and reschedule their doubleheaders with Navarro College.

The Highlassies will now host a doubleheader with Navarro at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with the games at Navarro reset to March 4 at 1 p.m. in Corsicana.

MCC will also host Northeast Texas in a doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark beginning at noon Saturday.

