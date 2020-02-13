McLennan Community College softball is having to work around Mother Nature and reschedule their doubleheaders with Navarro College.
The Highlassies will now host a doubleheader with Navarro at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with the games at Navarro reset to March 4 at 1 p.m. in Corsicana.
MCC will also host Northeast Texas in a doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark beginning at noon Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.