When Chris Berry became head coach of the McLennan Community College softball team in the summer of 2018, he was coming over from the baseball team and taking on a new challenge.
The Highlassies were coming off a 30-13 season and were expecting to do well. The team opened the 2019 season with a five-game winning streak, but key injuries settled in and MCC began to teeter back and forth between wins and losses. The Highlassies caught fire to start conference play, winning nine of their first 10 games, but the lack of depth caught up with them and the team limped to a 27-26 overall finish and a 17-15 conference mark.
Berry’s take on the first season is one of matter-of-fact “these things happen” attitude.
“It was kind of what I expected,” said Berry about the transition from baseball to softball. “Obviously, there were some challenges, but it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.”
The 2019 season obviously brought with it its share of adversity. Berry said losing their No. 2 pitcher and a few other key players really hit the team hard. He knows that some softball coaches will pitch their No. 1 pitcher as often as they can, but coming from a baseball background, he didn’t want to throw Emily Klanika out there and wear her out. The result was the team did the best they could, and Berry believes the best is yet to come.
Last year wasn’t a complete loss, either. Klanika was named co-pitcher of the year for the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, as well as setting a number of hitting records.
While Klanika has moved on, Berry said he’s very pleased with this year’s roster. This is the first year where he and assistant coach Jessica Smith have been able to bring in a full class of their own recruits. Several of the freshmen can play multiple positions, and Berry believes that there is solid depth behind each spot.
He’s even more excited about the class that just signed, crediting Smith with finding the kinds of players they want and need. “They play the way I want them to play. ... with athleticism and attitude,” Berry said.
Berry pointed out Sophie Wideman, a sophomore catcher from Midway, as a key player this year. Wideman hit .379 with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs in 2019. Another player to watch should be sophomore infielder Arianna Perales from University (.357, 32 RBIs).
“Our year will go as Sophie and Arianna go,” he said.
Berry also mentioned two freshmen — outfielder Lindsey Evans from Corpus Christi, and infielder Rebekah Parks from Teague — as players who should make an immediate impact.
“I’m very optimistic about this season,” Berry said. “Based on how we played in the fall and how we did, I think this is going to be a very good team.”
MCC’s opening doubleheader with Alvin that was scheduled for Wednesday was canceled due to bad weather in the Houston area, so the season will start with a four-game tournament at Youngville, La. Two of the teams the Highlassies will be facing will be LSU-Eunice, coming off a NJCAA Div. II championship last year, and Chipola College, which won the NJCAA Div. I championship. Berry is looking forward to the challenges and seeing how MCC competes against top-level teams.
“Mitch (MCC head baseball coach Mitch Thompson) had a rough first season, and came in second in the Juco World Series the next season,” Berry laughed, “so let’s see what happens.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.