McLennan Community College’s softball doubleheader against Bossier Parish has been moved up to Tuesday at the Bosque River Ballpark, with the first game set to begin at 1 p.m.
Originally, the game was scheduled for Wednesday, but the concern for inclement weather caused the game to be moved up a day.
