The McLennan Highlassies softball doubleheader versus Blinn College slated for Tuesday has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

The MCC-Blinn games have been reset for March 23rd at Bosque River Ballpark.

Also on Monday, the Highlassies (11-2) moved into the NJCAA rankings for the first time this season. The 17th-ranked MCC softball team will return to action on Feb. 26 when it travels to Cisco to begin conference play.

