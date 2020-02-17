The McLennan Highlassies softball doubleheader versus Blinn College slated for Tuesday has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.
The MCC-Blinn games have been reset for March 23rd at Bosque River Ballpark.
Also on Monday, the Highlassies (11-2) moved into the NJCAA rankings for the first time this season. The 17th-ranked MCC softball team will return to action on Feb. 26 when it travels to Cisco to begin conference play.
