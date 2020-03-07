VERNON – The road proved to be a hard place for McLennan Community College’s softball team Saturday. The Highlassies dropped a doubleheader to Vernon College, 7-6 and 2-0.
Things were looking good for the ‘Lassies in the first game. They took a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning, having scored a run each in the second and third innings. Vernon’s Lady Chaparrals cut the lead to one, scoring their first run in the bottom of the fourth. MCC seemed to take command of the game with a four-run fifth, highlighted by Rebekah Parks’ two-run homer.
Then the Lady Chaparral bats came to life, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth and scoring three more in the bottom of the seventh, giving the home team the win.
MCC (15-4, 4-2 NJCAC) was held to two hits and no runs in the second game, but the Highlassies made Vernon earn the second win. It took Vernon until the bottom of the seventh inning to score their two runs when Vernon’s Kaila Eastburn hit a two-run homer.
The two losses were the first conference losses for the Highlassies. They will continue conference play when they host Temple College at the Bosque River Ballpark on Wednesday, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.
