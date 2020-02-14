The McLennan Community College softball team hosts Northeast Texas Community College at the Bosque River Ballpark Saturday for noon and 2 p.m. games.
The Highlassies (7-2) carry a four-game win streak into the weekend. They defeated University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in a doubleheader a week ago Friday, 6-3 and 13-7.
The ‘Lassies will then host Navarro College in a Sunday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at the Bosque River Ballpark.
