The McLennan Community College softball team hosts Northeast Texas Community College at the Bosque River Ballpark Saturday for noon and 2 p.m. games.

The Highlassies (7-2) carry a four-game win streak into the weekend. They defeated University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in a doubleheader a week ago Friday, 6-3 and 13-7.

The ‘Lassies will then host Navarro College in a Sunday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at the Bosque River Ballpark.

