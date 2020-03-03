Due to the forecast for bad weather, the McLennan softball team’s doubleheader at Navarro that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. The schools could not determine a date for a possible make-up game.
The next scheduled action for the 15th-ranked Highlassies (15-2) will come Saturday at Vernon.
