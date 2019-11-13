A total of 10 McLennan Community College athletes signed letters with four-year schools on Wednesday.

The MCC baseball program sent eight players to NCAA Division I programs. They included Jalen Battles (Arkansas), Brett Squires, Dawson Sweatt and Jimmy Crooks (Oklahoma), Garrett Martin (Auburn), Cole Moore and Joey Martin (Dallas Baptist), and Mason Hilton (Arkansas-Little Rock).

Additionally, two MCC women’s golfers signed as well. Sophomore Emily Isaacson will head to Texas Wesleyan, while sophomore Ellie Darnell is bound for Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

