A total of 10 McLennan Community College athletes signed letters with four-year schools on Wednesday.
The MCC baseball program sent eight players to NCAA Division I programs. They included Jalen Battles (Arkansas), Brett Squires, Dawson Sweatt and Jimmy Crooks (Oklahoma), Garrett Martin (Auburn), Cole Moore and Joey Martin (Dallas Baptist), and Mason Hilton (Arkansas-Little Rock).
Additionally, two MCC women’s golfers signed as well. Sophomore Emily Isaacson will head to Texas Wesleyan, while sophomore Ellie Darnell is bound for Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
