Considering his team had no returning players entering the season, Kevin Gill had no real idea about what his McLennan Community College men’s basketball team would turn out to be. Gill knew he had some exciting players on the roster, but whether they would mesh and form a team was another matter altogether.
The question has been answered. All the unknowns led to a familiar landing spot. The Highlanders (19-11) travel to Abilene on Wednesday for the first round of the NJCAA Region V tournament. They will play New Mexico (22-8) at 3 p.m. at Moody Coliseum.
MCC is the No. 2 seed coming out of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, while New Mexico is a No. 3 seed from the West. Both McLennan and New Mexico tied for second in their respective conferences, but fell into their seeding spots based on tiebreakers.
The Region V tournament takes the top four teams from two conferences — in this case the NTJCAC and the WJCAC — and has the No. 1 seed from one conference play the No. 4 seed from the other conference. Other representatives from NTJCAC are No. 1 Ranger, No. 3 Collin County and No. 4 Temple. Representing the West are Clarendon at No. 1, with South Plains No. 2 and Western Texas at No. 4.
This will be the first time the Highlanders have played the Thunderbirds this season. In his scouting of the opponent, Gill came away impressed by their length and athleticism.
“They have three players that are 6-6, 6-6 and 6-7, and all three can score,” he said. “The 6-7 guy (forward Terence Lewis) is averaging 18 points per game, while the other two (Keaton Hervey and Gideon George) are scoring close to 16 a game.”
As a result, Gill has emphasized the need to rebound and limit shots attempts.
Gill sees the Highlanders’ key to winning as shooting well, rebounding and playing solid team defense. All his players are healthy, so that bodes well for MCC as it makes its quest for nationals.
“In tournament play, there are always surprises,” Gill said. “Some players will step up their games and do things not normally expected of them. The key to tournament play is to focus on the immediate game in front of you, and not try to look ahead.”
If MCC gets past New Mexico, it would play the winner of the Clarendon-Temple game in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday. The Highlanders fell to Clarendon, 82-61, early in the season at a tournament in Snyder. It was the eighth game of the season, and Gill believes a rematch would be a much closer game. MCC split with Temple in conference play, with both teams winning at home.
“We’re pleased to be the No. 2 seed, excited to be playing in March Madness time,” Gill said. “We’re just happy to be playing and representing McLennan Community College.”
