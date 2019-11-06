McLennan freshman guard Chris Pryor was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Pryor averaged 19 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists as the Highlanders defeated Fort Hood and lost to Western Texas College.
MCC (2-1) continues its season with a short trip to Hillsboro to play in the Joe White Classic on Friday and Saturday. The Highlanders face Sunrise Christian Academy at 5 p.m. on Friday at Hill College, then play Independence Community College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
