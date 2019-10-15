McLennan sophomore golfer Mason Mikeska shot 5-under-par 139 to win the individual first-place medal at the Dr Pepper Classic on Tuesday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Mikeska opened the tournament with a 3-uner 69, then closed with a 2-under 70 to tie New Mexico Junior College’s Jonty Marshall. Mikeska then won the tiebreaker.
The McLennan Orange team shot 280-294-574 and the McLennan Blue team shot 296-295-591 to finish in first and third place, respectively.
