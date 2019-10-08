McLennan women’s golfer Ellie Darnell was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on Tuesday.
Darnell, a sophomore from Kettering, England, shot 78-81-81 – 240 at Sam Houston State’s Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational to lead the Highlassies to an 11th-place finish. McLennan and Tyler, the 12th-place team, were the only two-year programs in the field of 13 teams.
