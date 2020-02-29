The ninth-ranked McLennan baseball team exacted some sweet payback on a New Mexico team that ended its season a year ago.
The Highlanders notched a pair of run-rule wins over the Thunderbirds, beating them 12-0 in a six-inning opener and 12-2 in the nightcap on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.
New Mexico beat MCC twice in the regional tournament in 2019 to close out the Highlanders’ season.
In Saturday’s opener, starter Tanner Brooks and reliever Daniel Cole teamed up on a three-hit shutout. Brooks picked up the win to go to 1-0 on the season.
Those hurlers had plenty of help, as Jalen Battles went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs while Brett Squires homered and drove in four.
MCC (12-4) was no less impressive in the nightcap. Battles kept up his hot hitting, as one of three Highlanders to send one over the fence, along with Garrett Martin and Ryan Neitsch. Battles ended the game with a three-run homer in the fifth for the 10-run rule.
Mason Hilton (2-1) went the distance for the win.
MCC will play a neutral-site game Monday as it travels to Huntsville to face Galveston College in a 2 p.m. game at Sam Houston State.
Highlassies sweep Weatherford, go to 4-0
The MCC softball team improved to 4-0 in conference play with a sweep of Weatherford on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.
The Highlassies slipped past the Lady Coyotes, 4-3, in the opener, then showed steady scoring throughout in an 11-7 win in the second game.
In the opener, Reese Taylor picked up the win in the circle for MCC (15-2, 4-0). Weatherford touched Taylor for 11 hits, but the Highlassies played errorless ball in the field and were able to hold off a late rally bid.
Lindsey Evans led the team at the plate, going 2-for-3, while Arianna Perales had an RBI double. Stephanie Jimenez swung a hot bat for Weatherford, going 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
In the nightcap, MCC scored in each of the first five innings, including a three-run first and a four-run fourth. Rebecca Fajardo went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Sophie Wideman smacked two hits and drove in a run.
MCC next plays at Navarro in a nonconference doubleheader on Wednesday.
