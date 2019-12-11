Kevin Gill appreciates the milestones, but he doesn’t have much time to reflect on them.
There’s always more work to be done.
When Gill’s McLennan Community College Highlanders shot down Eastfield, 88-67, on Monday night, it marked another landmark triumph in the career of the Waco-bred coach. It gave him his 600th career win in a coaching career that not only includes 18 seasons at MCC, but previous high school coaching stops at La Vega and Hubbard.
“I’m in the middle of recruiting now, so I haven’t really thought about it much,” Gill said. “The only time I can really reflect on it is when I get a text message from one of my former players or former assistant coaches. But in order to do things like this, you have to good players and good assistant coaches. But mainly players.”
Speaking of former assistants, Gill’s milestone win came at the expense of one of his old colleagues. Eastfield is coached by Anthony Fletcher, who was Gill’s assistant during his second and third seasons with the Highlanders from 2003-05.
It goes down as a special win not just because of the fat, round number – Gill improved to 600-152 all-time – or because of the coaches’ connections, but also because of the quality of the opponent. Eastfield came into the night at 15-1 and ranked third nationally in NJCAA Division III.
The Highlanders moved to 8-6 with the win, their fourth straight. It’s been an uphill climb much of this season for MCC, as Gill had no returning players from last year’s 22-9 regional tournament team. But the Highlanders are starting to figure some things out, the coach said.
“It’s a process,” Gill said. “It was harder than I thought it would be to not have any returners. It’s pretty tough, because now you have to re-establish the culture, whereas when you have returners they can help build that work ethic in the new guys. It’s been a process, but we’re working through it.”
The Eastfield contest marked MCC’s last before its Christmas break. The Highlanders will be back on the court on Dec. 31 against Angelina College, and then will play Concordia University’s JV on Jan. 3 before opening conference play at No. 1-ranked Ranger on Jan. 8.
“When we come back from the break, that Angelina game will be just like a conference game,” said Gill, whose team pulled out a 70-64 win over Angelina earlier in the season. “It’ll help get us ready. It’ll be good, because that one game will be worth, like, three practices.”
3-ball working for Highlassies
For MCC women’s coach Ricky Rhodes, it hasn’t always been a comfortable identity, but he’s learning to love it.
During his playing days, Rhodes twice led the country in rebounding at Incarnate Word. He’s always had a heart for the bigs, and as such his Highlassie teams have often played inside-out basketball over the years, seeking to dump it down the post players first and foremost.
But with a plethora of shooters on this year’s team, the mindset has been, “Hey, just let it fly.” And it’s working.
“We knew we had some girls who could really shoot the ball well, and it’s worked out for us,” Rhodes said. “It’s totally different from what I’m used to. It’s always been, go inside, go inside. I’ve had to become a little more patient on our sideline. Our team identity has definitely been shooting 3s, but the good thing is that these girls have come ready to play all year.”
The Highlassies are off to a 10-3 start while scoring 87.3 points per game and shooting 37 percent from 3-point land. They’ve put up nearly 25 shots from beyond the arc per game. Five different players have buried 10 or more treys on the season, led by freshman guard Mele Kaloni Kailahi, who has drilled 33 shots from deep while averaging 14.2 points per game. Sophomore guard Jade Bradley paces MCC in scoring at 16.8 points per game, and she’s shooting a percolating 53.9 percent from the floor and 51.3 percent from 3-point range.
Proverbial basketball wisdom holds that you live by the 3, and also die by it. But as Rhodes has noted, MCC’s energy and consistent shooting have kept the Highlassies in every game. Their three losses have come by a combined total of 15 points.
If Rhodes had any reservations on employing the three-for-all strategy entering the season, he surrendered after one of its top post players, 6-foot-5 sophomore Shequana Jackson, went down with an ACL injury after two games. “Other people have stepped up, so we’re pretty happy,” Rhodes said.
After picking up a 71-67 road win over LSU-Eunice last Saturday, MCC shifted into its holiday break mode. The Highlassies’ next game is slated for Dec. 30 at home against Blinn College, their final tuneup before opening conference play against Cisco on Jan. 4.
“Conditioning will be key,” Rhodes said. “These kids will be away from it for 10 to 14 days, and once they get back we’ve got to quickly work on our defensive team chemistry, our communication on the floor, how well they move without the ball. Sometimes they go home and start listening to the wrong folks, ‘Oh, you need to do this to get recruited.’ So we’ve got to fight against that.”
MCC pitcher on scouts’ radars
For the second time in the past three years, the top-ranked juco baseball prospect resides in Waco.
Specifically, that guy is MCC pitcher Connor Phillips.
The incoming freshman right-hander from Magnolia West High School was the only junior college player listed among MLB.com’s Top 100 draft prospects for 2020. Phillips came in at No. 84, and he’s naturally hoping for a big year for the Highlanders in what could be his only season in town.
The scouting report on Phillips notes that he routinely touches 92 to 96 mph with his fastball, with a peak of 98. Scouts believe his curve also has good bite “and shows signs of becoming a plus pitch,” the MLB.com report notes.
Phillips was highly recruited out of high school and originally committed to LSU, but opted to sign with Mitch Thompson’s Highlanders in order to be draft eligible again in 2020. He spurned offers of third-round pro money, causing most teams to pass on him before the Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the 35th round.
MCC also had the highest-ranked juco draft prospect in 2018 in catcher Josh Breaux, who was taken in the second round that year by the New York Yankees.
