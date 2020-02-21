Mitch Thompson's McLennan Community College baseball team is holding steady.
The Highlanders came off a weekend when they experienced their first two losses of the season, but remained the No. 3 team in the country.
Apparently, the losses to San Jacinto were not enough to shake the team’s confidence, as they spent Friday afternoon racking up 15 runs against Navarro College at the Bosque River Ballpark while limiting the Bulldogs to one hit in a 15-0 coasting.
MCC scored all the runs it would need with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Seth Morrow came through with a bases-loaded single, sending Jimmy Crooks and Caleb Balgaard home.
Four more runs in the bottom of the third offered merely a prelude to the big eight-run inning in the fourth. A patient batting eye aided the outburst.
Brett Squires scored on a Garrett Martin (1-for-1, 2B, RBI) double. Miguel Santos (1-for-4, 2 RBIs)and Alex Lopez then drew walks, loading the bases. Jaylan Williams kept the walk parade going, allowing Martin to score. Jalen Battles reached base on an error, and Santos and Lopez both scored.
Crooks was walked, again loading the bases. And the Highlanders weren't done yet, as they walked three more times in the inning to go with a Squires RBI single.
Balgaard (2-3, HR, 2RBIs) capped off the scoring with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth.
Connor Phillips was the starting pitcher, with Andrew Cassio coming in in relief in the sixth inning. Jack Williams and Crooks both pitched in the eighth. Phillips earned the win.
The two teams finish their series at Corsicana Saturday with a noon start for the first game.
Women’s basketball holding out hope
The Highlassies’ basketball team (17-11, 7-7 conference) currently sits in a tie for fifth place with Ranger in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, two games behind Hill and Grayson. In order for MCC to have a chance for the playoffs, the team will have to win their two remaining games and hope that Hill and Grayson lose out.
The ‘Lassies split their conference games with Hill, and travel to Grayson Saturday for a 2 p.m. game. Grayson won the first meeting.
Head coach Ricky Rhodes feels good about his team, knowing the only thing they control is the two remaining games on their schedule.
“We’re in pretty good shape,” Rhodes said. "Today was a good day in practice. We still have a lot of energy.”
Rhodes says the team has to play their brand of basketball, starting with defense and talking with each other on the floor. He said it comes down to four things in a game: Defense, rebounds, making shots and staying together.
If MCC should wind up in a three-way tie for fourth, the regional berth will fall into a tiebreaker situation. Rhodes said that it all depends on his team taking care of business.
Highlanders eyeing postseason
With two games remaining in the regular season, the MCC men's basketball team (17-11, 8-4 conference) stands in third place, one game behind Collin County (10-4 in conference) and a game ahead of Temple. The men close out the regular season with a road trip to Grayson on Saturday, followed by a home game against Weatherford on Wednesday.
If the Highlanders can win out, they will wind up in a tie with Collin County for second in conference play. Because MCC has won both games against Collin, the Highlanders would enter the Region V playoffs as a No. 2 seed from NTJCAC. In the worst-case scenario, should MCC drop their last two games, it would wind up in a tie for fourth with Grayson.
According to head coach Kevin Gill, MCC needs to handle its business and Grayson will become a moot point.
The men’s team is made up entirely of first-year players, so the season has been one long learning process. Gill said he feels good about where they are now. “Our guys have gotten better as the season progressed. The guys are playing hard and trying to do what we ask them to do," he said.
He said they played a good schedule throughout the season, and some of the games were one-possession games. “Now our guys are figuring out what we want and getting game time together and getting to know each other,” Gill said.
The Saturday game at Grayson follows the women’s game.
Highlassie softball cracks poll
Riding an eight-game win streak, the Highlassies softball team (11-2) earned a No. 17 ranking in the NJCAA poll this week.
MCC opens up conference play with a doubleheader at Cisco on Wednesday. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the second game starting at 3 p.m.
