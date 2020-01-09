The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team has had some impressive wins this season, with Wednesday’s road win against No. 21 Ranger ranked among the best. MCC coach Ricky Rhodes couldn’t have been much happier with the win.
“Anytime you can get a road win, it feels good,” Rhodes said. “It’s so hard to win on the road, especially against a ranked team like Ranger.”
Next up for the Highlassies (12-4, 2-0 North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference) is Collin County (10-6, 1-1 NTJCAC), a team that also battled Ranger on the road, falling in overtime, 60-59, on Jan. 4. The Collin-MCC contest will tip Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Collin County has about eight or nine players that are really good,” Rhodes said. “They’re a team that won’t beat themselves. They make you play them hard.”
When asked what he sees for the rest of the season, the head coach doesn’t want to look that far ahead. “It’s about winning the game. One second, one minute, one game at a time,” Rhodes said. “We just have to be ready to play.”
MCC’s women have been playing really well, and working hard and getting better each game, according to Rhodes. He encourages the fans to come out and support them.
Highlassies’ Bradley named Player of Week
Jade Bradley, a sophomore guard from Dallas, averaged 22 points and 5 rebounds per game, along with six assists and five steals to earn her second NTJCAC Player of the Week award, this time for the Dec. 9-Jan. 4 stretch. She had previously won the award for the week of Nov. 3-9.
Bradley is “one of the leaders of the team, one of our key players,” according to Rhodes.
Men’s basketball hosts Collin County
Kevin Gill’s Highlanders (9-8, 1-1 NTJCAC) are coming off a tough road loss to No. 2 Ranger, and will host Collin County on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a conference basketball game.
Collin’s record is 12-4 and 1-1 in the NTJCAC. They lost to Ranger, 98-91, last Saturday at Ranger, then beat Hill College, 75-66, in a home game Wednesday.
The Highlanders have a team made up entirely of first-year players and are still learning to play together. Each win has been by a lopsided score, while the losses have almost all been by single digits. The road loss to Ranger shows the team is getting closer to putting it all together.
Baseball, softball getting ready for season
MCC’s baseball team starts their season at the end of January, carrying a No. 5 preseason ranking, while the softball team hopes to build on their playoff showing last season when they begin play also at the end of this month.
The softball will kick off their season with a doubleheader at Alvin on Jan. 29. Last year, the Highlassies went 27-26 (17-15 NTJCAC), going 1-1 in the Region V tournament.
Mitch Thompson’s baseball club had a 42-17 overall record and a 24-8 NTJCAC record last season, but came up against a buzzsaw in New Mexico Junior College in the regional playoffs, giving up nine runs in the first game, and falling, 14-11, in the second game.
