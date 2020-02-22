DENISON – In a must-win game to keep the possibility of reaching the post-season, McLennan Community College women’s basketball team was unable to pull of the win, falling to Grayson College, 91-78. The Highlanders took a 113-100 win against the Grayson men later that day.
MCC (18-11, 8-7 conference) took the early lead in the women’s game and led halfway through the first half, but Grayson used an 8-0 run to take control of the game. Grayson led, 52-36, at halftime. The Highlassies used a late run in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late, and the Lady Vikings gained the win.
Jade Bradley scored 24 to lead the ‘Lassies in scoring.
In the men’s game, 3’s rained down and set the tone for the high scoring game. Both teams combined for 33 3’s for the game.
MCC (18-11, 9-4 conference) led after the first half, 54-50, despite runs of 6-0 and 10-0. The Highlanders opened the second half with a 12-2 run and managed to keep that lead throughout the remainder of the game.
MCC’s Cameron Copeland scored 34 in the game, and Rayquan Brown had 21, while Lorenzo Anderson added 20 more.
The men and women will host Weatherford College at the Highlands Wednesday. The women’s game tipoff is 5 p.m. with the men set to start at 7 p.m.
