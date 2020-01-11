It was a game of runs for the McLennan Community College Highlanders. They used several runs to pull out a 79-68 conference win against Collin County Community College at the Highlands Saturday afternoon. The Highlassies couldn’t get the win, falling in double overtime to the Collin Lady Cougars, 89-83, in the earlier game.
The men’s game began with a free shot for the visitors when MCC (10-8, 1-1 NTJCAC) was called for a pregame technical. The shot failed, and the Highlanders then ran out to a 9-2 lead. The Cougars pulled to within one, but the home team then went on a 12-0 run to build up a 26-13 lead midway through the first half.
Collin wasn’t finished, again cutting the lead to one, 35-34, but MCC used a 5-0 run to end the first half up, 40-34.
Deciding the second half should start like the first half, the Highlanders started with a 7-0 run. The closest the Cougars could get after that was a six point gap, 74-68, with 1:38 to play. Again, MCC used a 5-0 run to finish the game.
Lorenzo Anderson was MCC’s leading scorer with 16 points, while Chris Pryor and Rayquan Brown each scored 15 points.
In the earlier game, it was the Highlassies (12-5, 2-1 NTJCAC) playing catchup as Collin opened the game with a 5-0 run. The lead grew to as much as 20, but the home team used a couple of runs to cut the lead to 40-32. Collin made a mini-run of four points and ended the half up, 46-32.
The second half began with a ‘Lassies cutting the deficit to 10 early in the second half. MCC was able to cut into the Lady Cougars’ lead, ending the third period trailing, 58-52.
Behind a series of 3-pointers, the Highlassies finally took the lead, 72-71, with 42 seconds to play. Collin’s Destiny Thurman, who led all scorers with 32 points, hit one of two free throws and sent the game into overtime. After a 76-all tie at the end of the first overtime, MCC took an 80-76 lead to begin second OT. Collins then hit back-to-back 3’s to regain the lead, and held on for the win.
Jade Bradley, who had been named NTJCAC Player of the Week earlier this week, led MCC with 16 points. Annya Moss had 15, while Elizabeth Critton and Kenidi White both scored 12 points. Raija Todd also scored in double-digits for the ‘Lassies, adding 11 to the team score.
MCC will host Hill College on Wednesday, with the women’s tip off set for 5 p.m., and the men’s game set for 7 p.m.
