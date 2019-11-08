HILLSBORO – Behind Akili Vining’s 17 points, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team defeated Sunrise Christian Academy, 86-59, Friday in the Joe White Classic.
Along with Vining’s scoring, Rayquan Brown scored 13 more points for the Highlanders (2-1), while Cameron Copeland and Tre Thomas scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.
MCC had a 41-27 lead at the end of the first half.
The Highlanders will play their second game of the tournament Saturday when they face Independence at 1 p.m.
Plano West denies Midway volleyball, 3-0
ENNIS – Midway’s fine volleyball season came to a halt at the hands of 10th-ranked Plano West on Friday night.
The Wolfpack used some powerful play at the net to spurn the Pantherettes, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17, in Class 6A area round playoff action at Ennis High School. Midway concludes the season at 26-19 overall, with another District 12-6A title in its pocket.
Gabby Jones topped Midway with seven kills, while Reese Rhodes had six and Kennedy Carter chipped in five. But Midway couldn’t overcome its 17 hitting errors, which was a byproduct of a formidable blocking setup by Plano West.
No. 3 Baylor volleyball travels to Texas Tech
The No. 3 Baylor volleyball team will take aim at its 20th win of the season on Saturday when it faces Texas Tech at 1 p.m. in Lubbock.
The Bears (19-1, 9-1 Big 12) had an open date on Wednesday, and haven’t played since sweeping Iowa State on Sunday at the Ferrell Center. Baylor will be aiming for a season sweep of Tech (14-10, 4-6) and will be shooting for its eighth straight in the series overall.
BU’s Marieke van der Mark will look to build on her career-high 10 kills she posted against the Cyclones.
