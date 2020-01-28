McLennan Community College men travel to Weatherford Wednesday to take on Weatherford College in a conference match at 7 p.m.
The Highlanders (13-9, 4-2 conference) are riding a three game winning streak into this last game of January. During the streak, MCC has defeated Temple, 84-64, Southwestern Christian, 60-53, and Grayson College, 90-83.
Weatherford (14-8, 2-4 conference) have lost their last three games. Their most recent loss was at Hill College, 77-70.
Texans give coach O’Brien GM title, too; promote Easterby
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have added general manager to Bill O’Brien’s title, a role the coach has been filling since the firing of Brian Gaine in June.
The team announced the move Tuesday and also said that Jack Easterby, who worked this season as executive vice president of team development, was promoted to executive vice president of football operations.
Team owner Cal McNair said in a statement that he “thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months.”
He added that he “was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach and the leaders within our football operations group.”
The Texans won the AFC South title for the second straight season and the fourth time in five years. They beat Buffalo in the wild-card round and built a 24-0 lead against Kansas City in the second round before the Chiefs rallied for a 51-31 victory.
Moreland stays with Red Sox, gets $3 million contract
BOSTON — First baseman Mitch Moreland is staying with the Boston Red Sox, agreeing Tuesday to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million.
Moreland gets a $2.5 million salary this year, and Boston has a $3 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.
The 34-year-old hit .252 with 19 homers and 58 RBIs in 91 games last year, going on the injured list for a strained lower back and a strained right quadriceps. He batted .297 with six homers from Aug. 9 through the end of the season.
He was an All-Star in 2018, when he hit .245 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs for the World Series champion Red Sox. He had a pinch three-run homer off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Ryan Madson with two outs in the seventh inning of World Series Game 4, starting Boston’s comeback from a 4-0 deficit in a 9-6 win.
Moreland spent seven seasons with Texas before joining the Red Sox ahead of the 2017 season.
Right-hander Denyi Reyes was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.
Man U condemns ‘unwarranted attack’ on Woodward’s home
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United on Tuesday condemned what the club called an “unwarranted attack” by vandals on the home of its executive vice chairman, Ed Woodward.
Footage posted on social media late Tuesday showed red flares being thrown over the gates of Woodward’s property. A message at the bottom of the video read: “Ed Woodward’s gonna die.”
United said it had been made aware of the incident “outside the home of one of our employees,” adding that the “football world will unite behind us” as the club works with police to identify the vandals.
“Anybody found guilty of a criminal offense, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club,” the club said in a statement. “Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life and property is another. There is simply no excuse for this.”
It was unclear whether Woodward was inside the property during the attack.
Woodward and United’s owners, the U.S.-based Glazer family, have been the targets of verbal abuse from fans at the last two United matches.
United, which is the record 20-time champion of England, hasn’t won the Premier League since 2013 and is struggling to seriously challenge for big trophies.
United is in fifth place in the league, 33 points behind leader and fierce rival Liverpool.
Woodward, who is married with two young children, has been blamed for United’s recent troubles because he effectively runs the club’s day-to-day operation and oversees recruitment.
