WEATHERFORD – Kevin Gill’s McLennan Highlanders had the nets popping, and the Weatherford Coyotes couldn’t keep up.
Cameron Copeland had a hot shooting night with 26 points for MCC, which won its fourth straight game by dunking Weatherford, 106-60, on Wednesday night. It was the fifth time MCC (14-9, 5-2 conference) has surpassed 100 points in a game this season, and the first time in conference play.
The Highlanders move into a tie for second in the conference standings with Collin County with the win. Ranger was 6-0 in conference play entering the night.
Lorenzo Anderson chipped in 22 points for MCC, and Rayquan Brown and Chris Pryor scored 13 and 10, respectively.
In the women’s game, Weatherford’s Destiny McAfee hit for 24 points in spurring the Lady Coyotes over MCC, 79-66. It marked the second straight loss for the Highlassies (15-7, 5-3), who are tied for third in the conference standings with Temple.
MCC made its runs, including a 12-0 spurt in the second half, but Weatherford’s inside game was too much. Jade Bradley scored 20 and Mele Kaloni Kailahi added 16 for the Highlassies, who will play at Cisco on Saturday.
The MCC men are off until next Wednesday when they host No. 1 Ranger.
