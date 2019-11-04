After two games, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team spent the weekend at the Highlands, scoring twice as many points as their first opponent, then dropping a second game by one basket.

Now the Highlanders (1-1) travel to Lufkin to take on the Angelina College Roadrunners for Angelina’s season opener.

Last year, MCC played the Roadrunners twice, winning at home and in Lufkin. The first game, played in Lufkin, was a 92-78 win, while the second game went to the Highlanders, 85-76, in Waco.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

