After two games, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team spent the weekend at the Highlands, scoring twice as many points as their first opponent, then dropping a second game by one basket.
Now the Highlanders (1-1) travel to Lufkin to take on the Angelina College Roadrunners for Angelina’s season opener.
Last year, MCC played the Roadrunners twice, winning at home and in Lufkin. The first game, played in Lufkin, was a 92-78 win, while the second game went to the Highlanders, 85-76, in Waco.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.