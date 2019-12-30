On a four game winning streak, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball teams hosts Angelina College at 4 p.m. at the Highlands.

The Highlanders (8-6) have been learning to play together, since each of the players is new to the program. Looking at the previous games, when MCC wins, they win big. Two of the wins have been by 63 points, with the closest win being six points. The losses, on the other hand, have been near misses. Most of the losses have been by single digits, with the lone oddity being an 82-61 loss to Clerandon in Snyder.

