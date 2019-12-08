Currently on a three-game winning streak, the McLennan Community College Highlanders host Eastland College at the Highlands in a 6 p.m. game Monday.

The Highlanders (7-6) have played a tough non-conference schedule. After suffering through a four-game losing streak, MCC has found the win column again, most recently in a 77-64 victory against North Lake College last Wednesday.

Eastland comes into the game having won 15 out of 16 games. The sole loss was to Ranger College on Nov. 6. Ranger won, 94-74.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments