McLennan Community College needed to break a four-game losing skid, and they got what they needed, defeating Paul Quinn JV, 107-44, at the Highlands Thursday night.

Behind the shooting of Cameron Copeland (17 points) and Rodrique Massenat (16 points), the Highlanders (5-6) led from the beginning of the game and never looked back. The score at the end of the first half was 49-15.

Besides Copeland and Massenat, two other MCC players scored double figures. Rayquan Brown scored 13 and Scott Ator scored 12.

The Highlanders travel to Lancaster to play Cedar Valley Monday for a 3 p.m. game.

