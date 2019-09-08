ANDREWS — McLennan Community College’s men’s golf team traveled to the Andrews Country Club to compete in the Andrews Collegiate/Amateur Invitational. At the end of the two day event Sunday, the Highlanders finished in sixth place with a 287-280—567.
The winds were strong in west Texas during the tournament, affecting the play. Not surprisingly, the top five finishers were schools from the area. Midland won the tournament, shooting 272-279—542. Odessa was in second with 558, and Western Texas finished in third at 559. Wayland Baptist shot a 563, good enough for fourth place, and University of Permian Basin hit 575 for fifth place.
Mason Mikeska, a sophomore for MCC, lead the Highlanders with 73-67—140. He tied for ninth in the tournament. Caden Honea was tied for 12th, shooting 71-70—141, and Hayes Hamilton and Will Fore tied for 18th. Hamilton shot 72-72—144, while Fore shot 71-73—144. Holden Hamilton shot 74-72—146 to tie for 27th, and Ulrik Joergensen also tied for 27th with a 75-71—146.
The Highlanders next travel to Abilene on Oct. 10 to compete in the Diamondback Shootout at Diamondback Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.