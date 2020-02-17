The McLennan men’s golf team claimed third place in the Claude Jacobs Invitational on Monday at Victoria Country Club.
The Highlanders posted a team score of 303-293-293 – 889 to finish 20 strokes behind team champion Texas Wesleyan. University of Houston-Victoria was seconds at 883.
Freshman Ulrik Joergensen paced MCC on the individual leaderboard by shooting 79-69-70 for fourth place.
MCC’s season will continue at the Green Tree Intercollegiate, March 2-3 at Green Tree Country Club in Midland.
