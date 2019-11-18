Seeking to stop a three game losing streak, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team hosts Blinn College at the Highlands with a 7:30 tipoff Tuesday.
The streak began with a three-point loss when the Highlanders (4-5) visited the Buccaneers’ (6-1) fieldhouse. With the exception of the 82-61 loss to Clarendon Friday, MCC has lost by no more than five points in their losses. In contrast, the wins have been by a 28-point average.
