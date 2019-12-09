McLennan Community College’s Highlanders handed Eastfield their second defeat of the season, downing the visitors, 88-67, at the Highlands Monday evening.
MCC (8-6) led from the start, opening the game with a 10-0 run. The game was not without suspense, though, as Eastfield managed to tie the game just before halftime. The Highlanders were able to score two more points and went into the locker room, 39-37.
The second half began in a similar fashion to the first, with the home team using an 11-2 run to build a comfortable lead. Eastfield used runs to bring the game closer, but MCC ended the game on a 10-2 run of their own.
Cameron Copeland scored 20 points for MCC.
The team will take an extended break, playing their next game on Dec. 31. They will play Angelina College at 4 p.m. at the Highlands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.