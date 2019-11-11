McLennan Community College’s men’s basketball team returned to the win column with an 84-70 victory over Bossier Parish Monday at the Highlands.

MCC (3-2) trailed early in the game, with both teams alternating short runs to bring the Highlanders closer, then see the visiting Cavaliers spurt ahead again. Eventually, the home team managed to pull ahead, leading at halftime, 37-31.

The second half belonged to the Highlanders, as they gradually stretched the lead into double figures, leading by 20, 73-53, with 5:31 to play.

MCC’s Chris Pryor led his team with 21 points. Akili Vining scored 17 points.

McLennan travesl to Brenham Tuesday to face the Blinn Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m.

