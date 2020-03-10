The McLennan Community College softball and baseball teams host Temple College Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark complex in doubleheaders for both teams.
The Highlassies (15-4, 4-2 NTJCAC) trail Temple (19-9, 71 NTJCAC) after suffering two losses to Vernon Saturday. The losses snapped a 13-game winning streak by the ‘Lassies.
The Highlanders (17-5, 3-1 NTJCAC) are coming off a weekend doubleheader split with North Central Texas College in Gainesville and a non-conference win against Panola College on Monday. MCC currently trails Weatherford College, who standat 4-0 in conference play. Temple, is in a four-way tie for third in conference with an overall 12-10 record and 2-2 in NTJCAC play.
The softball doubleheader begins at noon, while the baseball doubleheader will start at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.