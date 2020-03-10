The McLennan Community College softball and baseball teams host Temple College Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark complex in doubleheaders for both teams.

The Highlassies (15-4, 4-2 NTJCAC) trail Temple (19-9, 71 NTJCAC) after suffering two losses to Vernon Saturday. The losses snapped a 13-game winning streak by the ‘Lassies.

The Highlanders (17-5, 3-1 NTJCAC) are coming off a weekend doubleheader split with North Central Texas College in Gainesville and a non-conference win against Panola College on Monday. MCC currently trails Weatherford College, who standat 4-0 in conference play. Temple, is in a four-way tie for third in conference with an overall 12-10 record and 2-2 in NTJCAC play.

The softball doubleheader begins at noon, while the baseball doubleheader will start at 1 p.m.

