The McLennan Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Ranger College on Wednesday at The Highlands gym.
The Highlassies (16-7, 6-3) coming off a 73-65 overtime win over Cisco, will tip off at 5 p.m., followed by the MCC men at 7.
The Highlanders (14-9, 5-2) enter on a four-game winning streak, which they extended with a 106-60 victory over Weatherford College on Jan. 29.
MCC trails Ranger by a game in the men’s NTJCAC standings. The Highlanders defeated Ranger earlier in conference play, 71-56, in Ranger.
Highlassies softball sweeps a pair from Bossier Parish
The McLennan Community College softball team swept a doubleheader versus Bossier Parish, 9-8 and 14-6, on Tuesday at Bosque River Ballpark.
MCC pitcher Gracy Crafts threw six innings to get the win in the opener and Reese Taylor went five innings for the victory in the nightcap.
Sophie Wideman led MCC at the plate in the opener by going 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI in the opener. Cydney DeLeon went 2 for 6 with a home run, a double and three RBI on the day.
DeLeon, a freshman utility player from Corpus Christi, followed up the NTJCAC player of the week honor she claimed on Tuesday. She started all five games at the Chipola Invitational on Friday through Sunday, recording a .706 batting average with four doubles, a triple, four RBIs and 10 runs scored along with three stolen bases.
Michigan State coach Dantonio retiring after 13 seasonsEAST LANSING, Mich. — From “pride comes before the fall” to Little Giants, Mark Dantonio leaves Michigan State fans with an abundance of fond memories after bringing the Spartans to heights they hadn’t reached in decades.
Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which his teams won three Big Ten titles and he became the school’s winningest coach. The 63-year-old Dantonio called his decision a difficult one while noting the nonstop demands of the job.
“I just found myself never having the opportunity to come up for air, and that can wear on you,” he said Tuesday night at a news conference.
Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State’s coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season.
Knicks makes trade deadline move by firing president Mills
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks made a big move before the trade deadline — by getting rid of the guy who would have been making their deals.
They fired President Steve Mills on Tuesday, shaking up the front office at a most unusual time.
General manager Scott Perry will take over control of the basketball operations, with the team announcing that it would begin an immediate search for a new president just two days before the trade deadline.
Mills has held a number of titles at Madison Square Garden since 1999, where he came after spending 16 years at the NBA. But this was the first time his role included full control of basketball decisions, and now MSG executive chairman James Dolan will look for someone else to do it.
“I will always be grateful to Jim for giving me the chance to represent this franchise and I’m disappointed we were unable to achieve success for New York,” Mills said. “I would like to thank the staff and the players for their hard work during my tenure. I will always be a Knicks fan.”
Mills’ firing is the second major change for the Knicks this season. They fired coach David Fizdale after just 22 games.
NBA changing 3-point contest format at All-Star Saturday
The NBA is changing the format to this season’s 3-point contest at All-Star Saturday Night in Chicago by adding a pair of deep shots that will be worth three points apiece.
That change means each round will now be a total of 27 shots instead of 25, and competitors will now get 70 seconds to finish their shots instead of the customary 60. Competitors were told of the changes in the past few days, and the NBA announced the change Tuesday night.
The two additional shots will come from six feet beyond the 3-point line, between the racks located on the wings and the one at the top of the key. Those shots — only one from each spot called the MTN DEW Zone — will be taken with a special green ball.
All-Star Saturday is Feb. 15, one night before the All-Star Game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.