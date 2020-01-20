Holding rival Temple College to its lowest scoring output of the season, McLennan Community College Highlanders picked up their biggest win of the season, defeating the Leopards, 84-64, Monday night at The Highlands. With the win, the Highlanders evened their conference mark at 2-2 and moved to 11-9 overall.
The loss was only the Leopards’ second of the year, but both have come in their last two games. They dropped to 2-2 in conference and 17-2 overall.
MCC held the taller Leopards in check with energetic, physical defense, as the Highlanders out rebounded them 43-31 overall, and 22-9 on the offensive glass. MCC head coach Kevin Gill said his team executed their game plan well.
“Rebounding comes from the heart,” he said, “and we put a lot of emphasis on it in practice. To hold them to 64 is impressive. Defense travels, and you can win a lot of games with it.”
The defense fueled the offense, especially in the second half. After Temple guard Kedrian Johnson, a West Virginia commit, hit a long-range three and then had a steal and dunk on the next possession, it was a two-point game with about 10 minutes remaining. However, MCC guard Lorenza Anderson answered with a three, which shifted the momentum. Less than two minutes later, the Highlanders had their biggest lead of the game, 63-53.
From there, MCC closed the game on a 21-11 run. The physical play appeared to rattle the Leopards, as they had two technicals down the stretch.
“We played well,” Gill said. “We can beat a lot of teams when we play like that.”
Sophomore forward Tre Thomas led the way with 22 points. Chris Pryor added 19, while Rodrique Massenat had a season-high 15.
Meanwhile in the early game, the Highlassies defeated Temple in overtime, 94-87.
The game was tight throughout, as neither team led by more than five points, but in the extra session MCC went a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line to seal the win.
The Highlassies had a four-point lead with under a minute remaining in regulation, but the Lady Leopards converted two MCC turnovers into points to send the game into overtime. Despite the late miscues, MCC head coach Ricky Rhodes was proud of his team’s clutch effort from the charity stripe.
“There were some mistakes at the end of regulation, but we told them we believe in them,” he said. “It was a total team ballgame.”
Sophomore post Seynabou Thiam led the way for the Highlassies with 20 points. Jade Bradley and Kenidi White also went for double figures, scoring 17 and 13, respectively. For Temple, Starr Jacobs had 32 points.
With the win, MCC moved to 14-5 overall and 4-1 in conference action. The return to the floor Wednesday at Southwestern Christian.
