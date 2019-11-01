In the opening games of the MCC Classic at the Highlands, both the McLennan Community College men and women’s basketball teams took wins Friday night. The Highlassies downed Angelina, 74-59, while the men defeated the Fort Hood Phantom Warriors, 125-62.
The ‘Lassies jumped out to a 7-0 run to start their game but trailed the Lady Roadrunners, 15-10, at the end of the first quarter. MCC quickly tied the game in the opening moments of the second quarter and went into the locker room at half time trailing, 26-24.
The game was close throughout the third quarter with the Highlassies holding a 44-40 lead. MCC was finally able to pull away for the win over the last eight minutes of the game.
In the men’s game, Fort Hood took an early 6-0 lead behind back-to-back 3’s. MCC used a 19-2 run midway through the first half to take the permanent lead and went into the locker room leading 59-27.
The MCC Classic continues Saturday at the Highlands, with the Highlassies hosting Cedar Valley at 6 p.m. and the men’s team playing Western Texas at 8 p.m.
