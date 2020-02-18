McLennan Community College basketball hosts Southwestern Christian College in conference games at the Highlands on Wednesday.

The Highlassies will tip off at 5 p.m., with the men playing at 7 p.m.

The women’s team (17-10, 7-6 NTJCAC) is hoping to snap a three-game losing streak. The most recent loss came at Temple College, 70-55, Monday. MCC is currently fifth in conference standings, one game behind Grayson College, and tied with Temple College.

The men’s team (16-11, 7-4 NTJCAC) also fell to Temple on Monday, 82-71. The Highlanders are currently tied with Temple for third in conference standings.

