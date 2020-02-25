The McLennan Community College basketball teams will close out their regular season on Wednesday with a home doubleheader against Weatherford.
The MCC women (18-11 overall, 8-7 conference) have been eliminated from contention for the Region V Tournament, as they sit in a tie for fifth place in the league, two games back of a three-team logjam at 10-5. The Highlassies can clinch a winning conference record, however, with a victory over the visiting Lady Coyotes (22-7, 10-5).
On the men’s side, MCC (18-11, 9-4) has already locked down a spot in the regional tourney. But the Highlanders can wrap up the third seed with a win over Weatherford (15-14, 3-10), which would put MCC’s rival Temple (24-5, 8-5) in fourth place.
Game times are 5 p.m. for the women and 7 for the men.
The Region V Tournament will be March 4-7 at Abilene Christian University’s Moody Coliseum. For the MCC men, it’ll mark their 50th all-time appearance in the tournament and their 18th trip under Kevin Gill.
