It’s down to the final push for the postseason for the McLennan basketball teams.
The MCC women (17-8, 7-4) are currently tied for third in the conference standings with Hill (17-8, 7-4), and will get their chance to wiggle out of that knot on Wednesday in Hillsboro. Tipoff time is 5 p.m. The Highlassies defeated Hill, 57-52, in Waco on Jan. 15, which was tied for their lowest-scoring conference game.
Following the women’s game, Kevin Gill’s Highlanders (15-10, 6-3) will continue to try to build their regional tournament case against the homestanding Rebels (13-12, 3-6). MCC is tied with Temple for second place in the conference behind nationally-ranked Ranger. The top four teams make the Region V Tournament after the season.
Leading the way for MCC will be freshman guard Rodrique Massenat, who won NTJCAC Player of the Week honors after averaging 17 points per game on the week.
MCC softball road trip to San Jac rained out
Due to bad weather, the McLennan softball team’s doubleheader at San Jacinto on Wednesday has been canceled.
The Highlassies (7-2), who are riding a four-game winning streak, will next play Saturday, when they host Northeast Texas for a twinbill beginning at noon at the Bosque River Ballpark.
